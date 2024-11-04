Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $6.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPRO. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.84 on Friday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $696.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

