Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $560.00 to $646.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $533.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.78.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $595.58 on Friday. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $610.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $539.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.48.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that argenx will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 620.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 73.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

