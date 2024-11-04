Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) versus Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Head to Head Analysis

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -14.58% -3.10% -1.55% Runway Growth Finance 19.32% 13.67% 6.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $891.47 million 0.94 -$128.44 million ($1.97) -5.93 Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.35 $44.34 million $0.76 13.14

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Runway Growth Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.33, meaning that its share price is 533% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pagaya Technologies and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 Runway Growth Finance 0 6 2 0 2.25

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 95.97%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $11.79, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

