Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 65.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International in the third quarter valued at $156,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

