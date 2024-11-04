Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

TSE PPL opened at C$58.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$42.92 and a 12 month high of C$59.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.80. The stock has a market cap of C$33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

