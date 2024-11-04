Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 650 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 149.49%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

