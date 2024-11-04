Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 41,956 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $118.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

