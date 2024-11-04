Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $265,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.52.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

EL opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

