Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QSR opened at $69.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

