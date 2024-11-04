Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AECOM by 102.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 117,646 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,717.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $108.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $109.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

