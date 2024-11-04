Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,661 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 156.6% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $151.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.29. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,207. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

