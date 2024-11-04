Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 117 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC opened at $225.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average of $214.71. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

