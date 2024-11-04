Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 18,705 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,705 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

nVent Electric Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $68.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

