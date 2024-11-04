Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNW

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.