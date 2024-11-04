Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 486.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $283.66 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $306.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.93.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

