Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $283.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $306.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 10.84%. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.