Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Playa Hotels & Resorts
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.