Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.