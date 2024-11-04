PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $149.93 Average PT from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 463.8% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

