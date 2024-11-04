PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PUBM

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.62 on Monday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.39.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In related news, CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,743.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,743.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,759.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,213 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 92.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $6,582,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.