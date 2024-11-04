Q3 Earnings Forecast for MDA Space Issued By Desjardins

Get MDA Space alerts:

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MDA Space in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for MDA Space’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MDA Space from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.13.

Shares of MDA opened at C$23.51 on Monday. MDA Space has a twelve month low of C$10.65 and a twelve month high of C$23.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

In other MDA Space news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. In related news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$2,911,632.50. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,909. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

