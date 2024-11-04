Q4 Earnings Forecast for Oshkosh Issued By DA Davidson

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.9 %

OSK stock opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Oshkosh has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $127.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $15,102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 772.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

