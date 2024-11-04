Q4 Earnings Forecast for Sirius XM Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sirius XM in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 68.38% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion.
NASDAQ SIRI opened at $27.65 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,559.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 227,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 127,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 869,800 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 869,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,282.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,646,761 shares of company stock valued at $65,952,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.72%.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
