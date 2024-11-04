RenaissanceRe (RNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $264.07 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $188.24 and a twelve month high of $284.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.06 and a 200-day moving average of $240.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,890,276. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.