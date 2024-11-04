Research Analysts Set Expectations for DAWN FY2024 Earnings

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.28). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $14.65 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,785,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,748 shares of company stock worth $689,072 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.