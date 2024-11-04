ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 182.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.70.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $244.28 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,120.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,120.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,874 shares of company stock worth $17,731,782 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

