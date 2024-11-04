Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of C$1.29 per share for the quarter.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.9 %
QSR opened at C$97.68 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$89.58 and a one year high of C$112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Axel Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.47, for a total transaction of C$2,536,988.40. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
