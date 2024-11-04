Reston Wealth Management LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $168.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $788.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
