Reviewing Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) and Its Rivals

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Clover Leaf Capital to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.23 billion $97.61 million -14.51

Analyst Recommendations

Clover Leaf Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Clover Leaf Capital Competitors 244 1019 2151 64 2.59

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Clover Leaf Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clover Leaf Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -121.55% -52.97% -23.45%

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital rivals beat Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.