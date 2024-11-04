Reviewing Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Senti Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $48.62 million 37.00 -$328.07 million ($1.62) -3.95 Senti Biosciences $255,000.00 39.15 -$71.06 million ($12.65) -0.17

Senti Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Senti Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33 Senti Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Senti Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -755.37% -79.47% -57.28% Senti Biosciences N/A -84.70% -48.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

