Reviewing Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) & Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% Sable Offshore N/A -451.70% -51.62%

Risk & Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Sable Offshore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A

Sable Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and Sable Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Sable Offshore 1 0 3 0 2.50

Sable Offshore has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Sable Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Sable Offshore

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

