Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $1 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 910.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 56.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Broadcom by 148.0% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,873,037.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $168.92 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $788.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.