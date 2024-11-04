Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook of AMD FY2024 Earnings

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $141.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $105.91 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after purchasing an additional 975,220 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after buying an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,451,945,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.