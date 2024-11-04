Roth Capital Issues Positive Outlook for Itron Earnings

Get Itron alerts:

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Itron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Itron’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Itron by 26.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $5,994,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.