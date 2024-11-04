Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Veren (TSE:VRN) Price Target to C$10.00

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Veren alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veren from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Veren from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Veren from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Veren from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Veren from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veren

Veren Price Performance

Veren Announces Dividend

VRN stock opened at C$6.94 on Friday. Veren has a fifty-two week low of C$6.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Veren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.