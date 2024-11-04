Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $145.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.08. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $155.10.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

