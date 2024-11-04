Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $66.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,800.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,800.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 148.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,545,000 after buying an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 488,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $19,765,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

