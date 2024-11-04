Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Veren (TSE:VRN) Stock Price

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Veren alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Veren from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Veren from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Veren from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veren

Veren Stock Down 3.2 %

Veren Dividend Announcement

TSE VRN opened at C$6.94 on Friday. Veren has a 1-year low of C$6.84 and a 1-year high of C$12.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

About Veren

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.