Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,747 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $4,778,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SEA by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,544,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 105,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 90,343 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of SE opened at $95.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.51 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

