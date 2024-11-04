Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Forecast for UBER Earnings

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,995,000 after buying an additional 5,163,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

