Seaport Res Ptn Predicts PotlatchDeltic FY2024 Earnings

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PCH. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 199.10 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 354,616 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 304,352 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,121 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $7,884,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,606,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,520,000 after purchasing an additional 149,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 857.14%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

