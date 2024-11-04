Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.58.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$15.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In related news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

