Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.58.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.02. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$15.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

