Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.58.

TSE SES opened at C$15.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.02. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. Insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

