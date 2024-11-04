Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $22.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
