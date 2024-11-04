Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $22.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.