SLR Investment (SLRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect SLR Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $833.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.17%.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLR Investment

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.