Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

CREG opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

