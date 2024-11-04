Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Cormark

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price target on Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.13.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$30.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$36.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. Insiders sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

