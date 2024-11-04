Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPR. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

