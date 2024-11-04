Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEF. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after acquiring an additional 500,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 306,168 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 778.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 335,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 220.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,055,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 232,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $25.56 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

