Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

